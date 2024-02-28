Alla Nani Participates in Alla Nani Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting

Alla Nani, the MLA of Eluru, was recently the chief guest at a "Alla Nani Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with YCP families" program held at senior activist Rauthu Venkateswara Rao's house under the leadership of local corporator Tumarada Sravathi in the 40th division of Eluru. During the event, Alla Nani had a face-to-face meeting with many leaders and activists of the 40th division who are working for the YCP party. He directed the procedures to be adopted in the upcoming elections and emphasized the importance of making YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the second time.

Alla Nani expressed that being a member of a party led by a leader like Jaganmohan Reddy is a matter of pride for every worker. He highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the YCP government under Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership, which have brought unprecedented happiness to the lives of the poor in the state. Alla Nani urged every YCP worker to take a special initiative and work towards the party's victory in the upcoming elections.

The local activists present at the event praised Alla Nani for his efforts in developing the flood-prone area, including the construction of the Tammileru retaining wall and the development of roads and drains. They pledged their support to him in the upcoming elections.

Deputy Mayors Gudidesi Srinivas and Nukapeyyi Sudhir Babu, Eluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Boddani Srinivas, and other local leaders and activists were also present at the event. Overall, the event highlighted the commitment of YCP workers to continue supporting and working towards the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy in the state.









