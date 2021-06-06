Alla Nani reviews over performance of covid help desks, directs to provide information to victims

Health Minister Alla Nani paid special attention to the performance of help desks of covid hospitals in AP. The minister inquired about the rumours circulating on social media that information was not being provided at the West Godavari district help desks.

Reviewed by mobile conference with District Administration, DMHO, DCHS Superintendents, he directed the help desks at all the covid hospitals in the district administration to work hard to provide the required information to the covid victims more accurately. Authorities have been directed to shift staff on a 24-hour shift basis at covid hospitals across the district.

Responding to Prakasam District Karanchedu PHC doctor Dr N Bhaskar Rao, he said he has been assisted by the CM's grant-in-aid for treatment. He said Rs 1.5 crore was being sanctioned for the treatment. Bhaskar Rao's lungs were badly damaged due to corona infection. He is currently undergoing treatment at Secunderabad KIMS.

Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy brought the matter to the attention of CM Jagan after medical experts said that a lung transplant would cost Rs 1.5 crore. CM ordered to grant necessary funds for treatment.