Alla Nani says YS Jagan is committed to welfare schemes

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's commitment to the welfare of marginalized communities was highlighted by former Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani at a recent YSR Congress Party event. The SC, ST, BC, and Minority Aathmiya Sammelanam program, held at Eluru Gun Bazar Nukalamma Temple, was attended by various party leaders and activists.

Allanani praised the government for its efforts in implementing welfare schemes aimed at lifting people out of poverty and empowering those from lower socio-economic backgrounds. He emphasized that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has always prioritized the well-being of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.

The event saw the participation of leaders from various community cells, including Polimera Das, the SC Cell President for the 44th Division of Eluru City, and Devarakonda Srinivas, the ST Cell President for the 49th Division. BC and minority leaders, activists, and supporters also joined in to show their support for the government's initiatives.

Overall, the Aathmiya Sammelanam was a platform for showcasing the YSR Congress Party's commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring their inclusion and empowerment in society.