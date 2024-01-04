Allagadda constituency profile: Most By-elections constituency

Nandyal (Allagadda): Allagadda, is another constituency in Nandyal district which is well known for factionism. Again, it is the two Reddy families who are always engaged in a fierce fight for the seat.

The two families who have been holding sway are Bhuma and Gangula families. Either one of the family would rule the constituency. This constituency saw 17 elections since 1967. Of them 5 times there were by elections due to various reasons.It may be noted that Allagadda is the only constituency where more number of by elections were held.

Allagadda has six mandals, Sirivella, Allagadda, Uyyalawada, Chagalamarri, Dornipadu and Rudravaram. It has a total voters strength of 220462. Of them, 111479 are women. The dominating community in the constituency are Muslims, Balija and Reddy followed by SC/ST and others.

The famous freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy hails from Uyalawada. Even the famous Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy temple is also located here in Allagadda constituency. Worldly famous statues have been sculptured here in Allagadda. Earlier in 1953 Allagadda was in Kovelakuntla constituency later in the year 1955 it became part of Sirivella constituency. Allagadda was declared as an Assembly segment in 1962.

Since 1962 the constituency was ruled by two family members. There was and is bitter rivalry between Bhuma and Gangula families. Gangula Thimma Reddy, the Father of present YSRCP MLA Gangula Bijendranath Reddy, was a MLA in 1967. He served the constituency for two consecutive terms, 1967-1972 and 1978-1980. Later Gangula Pratap (Bijendra’s paternal uncle.) entered into politics in 1980. While Gangula Thimma Reddy was MLA, SV Subba Reddy (father-in-law of deceased Bhuma Nagi Reddy) was his opposition leader. Since then the two families have maintained bitter rivalry in the constituency and that is still continuing.

The 2024 general election is going to be a big and tough fight between these two groups. Bhuma Akhila Priya who lost both of her parents, mother Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy in a car accident and father Bhuma Nagi Reddy due to ill health, would contest the election on her own strength.

In fact she is aspiring for Nandyal MLA seat and wants to field her brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy from Allagadda. She is gathering all possible support from the constituency voters. Political sources says the TDP high command is thinking to give MP seat if Allagadda seat is given to her brother. The Nandyal seat is almost declared to former minister NMd Farooq even keeping the ex MLA Bhuma Bhramananda Reddy. There is a bleak chance to Akhila Priya that she would be given the Nandyal seat.

It is also learnt that Bhuma Mounica Reddy, wife of cine actor Manchu Manoj, would be fielded. It is in the case if Allagadda is given to Janasena party which is in the alliance withTDP. Manchu Manoj hails from Kamma community and they hope that the community would stand by them.

On the other hand two persons from Gangula family are enjoying the political power. Gangula Bijendranath Reddy was elected from YSRCP and is the present MLA of Allagadda and his father Gangula Prabhakar Reddy is MLC.

Gangula Thimma Reddy is presently in BJP. Due to splits among the family members he is maintaining good distance. He is known to contest as MP from the party whichever gives ticket.