Alliance formed for public welfare: TDP leader Abdul
Nellore: TDP Nellore Parliamentary in-charge Sk Abdul Aziz said that he was happy as Telugu Desam, BJP and Jana Sena parties formed an alliance only for the welfare of the State people, by leaving their personal benefits.
Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that people know very well that TDP, BJP and JSP alliance should form the government for State development. In fact, this alliance has raised hope among the people, he claimed, adding that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will become the CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will return to his house.
Aziz alleged that several companies have migrated to other States due to the anarchy of the ruling party. He claimed that youth, businesspeople and all sections of people are wishing for the alliance to come into power.
Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Sundararami Reddy and others were present.