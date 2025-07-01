Allocation of 50 acres for Phule-Ambedkar Employment Centers in Amaravati urged

Anantapur/Amaravati: Dr Potula Nagaraju, Founder of the Reservations Protection Committee (RPS), submitted a memorandum to the Ministers of BC Welfare and Tribal Welfare at the State Secretariat on Monday, requesting the allocation of 50 acres of land in Amaravati for the establishment of Phule-Ambedkar Employment Centers.

He appealed to the State Government to bring this request to the attention of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He reminded that since the formation of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, land in the capital region has been allotted to various organisations at nominal rates or on lease for initiatives related to youth employment, skill development, quality education, advanced healthcare, and traditional medicine.

Welcoming this approach, Dr Nagaraju stated that industrial development brings employment opportunities for youth and contributes to the State’s economic growth. He stressed that the same model should be extended to marginalised communities, who make up a majority of the population—56% belonging to backward classes, 18% to Scheduled Castes, 6% to Scheduled Tribes, and 8% to minorities.

He urged the government to support these sections by allocating land for training centers aimed at skill development, employment generation, women’s empowerment, and social upliftment.

These centers would also provide facilities for community meetings and family events such as weddings.

He asserted that the government has a responsibility to support the social and economic development of these communities and called for land allocation in Amaravati to establish these employment centers.

The initiative aims to secure a better future for nearly 88% of the State’s population belonging to Bahujan communities.

The event was attended by RPS Youth State President Shivaram Prasad Yadav and other leaders.