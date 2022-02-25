Allot permanent place to petty traders: CPM

Kurnool: The CPM leaders on Thursday staged a protest in front of Municipal Corporation office in Nandyal demanding the government not to remove the petty traders on the roads. The leaders said that for the last 40 years they were supporting their families by doing business on the roads. Demanding the government authorities to allocate sufficient place instead of removing them, they staged a protest on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, CPM leader Pulla Narasimha said that the petty traders were doing business near Ramalayam at NGOs colony. Stating that the petty traders are poor and have no other source of living except depending on the business, he said the civic authorities and the ward in-charge were forcing the traders to vacate the place else they would be forced to remove. Another leader Saddam Hussain demanded the leaders to strive to show a permanent source of living to the poor.

Instead of removing or displacing them, the authorities should allocate the place so that they could continue with their business. If the authorities do not revoke their decision, then they would be forced to intensify the agitation. DYFI leaders Hussain Basha, Shiva, Vineet, the leaders of KVPS, and Railway station petty vendors association leaders and others participated in the protest.