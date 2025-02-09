Allotment of examiners raises apprehensions

Srikakulam : Allotment of examiners for Intermediate practical examinations has been done irrationally by the officials concerned in the district. The practical external examinations will start on February 10 and continue till 21. Practical examinations are conducted for science group students for Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Physics.

There are a total 197 junior colleges in the district in both government and private sector. Lecturers of science subjects of both government and private junior colleges are being appointed as examiners for practical examinations. The allotment should be done in jumbling mode for all government and private junior colleges, but in Srikakulam science lecturers of private junior colleges have been allotted irrationally for government junior colleges and all the government junior colleges’ science lecturers have been allotted for private junior colleges.

This allotment is helpful to government college lecturers as they are allegedly being managed by the private college managements as already private colleges have allegedly collected amount from the students to manage examiners.

With an aim to provide the opportunity to earn illegally for government college lecturers, this type of irrational allotment was made by officials concerned. This information is being circulated among students and lecturers of all private colleges across the district. But they are unable to register their grievances fearing about consequences from the officials concerned. To get a version of the regional intermediate officer (RIO) P Durga Rao, The Hans India tried to contact him but in vain.