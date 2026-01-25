‘ALUMA 2K26’ Alumni meet at PVKK Engg College

Anantapur: 2K26’, alumni meet was held on Saturday at PVKK Institute of Technology in Anantapur, with old students, now settled in India and abroad gathering and reminiscing memories.

Chief guests - College Chairman Dr Palle Kishore, correspondent Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, management representative Srikanth Reddy, Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu and Dean Dr Santosh Reddy inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

Chairman Dr Palle Kishore stated that alumni are the true brand ambassadors in the development of the college. He suggested the old students to embrace changes in technological field and spread the prestige of the institution, they studied, worldwide. Correspondent Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy noted that continuous learning and discipline are essential to succeed in today’s competitive world. He asked them never to forget their roots, no matter how high they rise in life.

Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu and Dean Dr Santosh Reddy explained the progress being made by the college.