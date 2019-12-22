Alumni meet held at Jawahar Navodaya in Ongole

Ongole: The old students of the Jawahar Vidyalaya in Ongole from the 1989-90 batch organised a reunion meeting in the school on Sunday.

The Ongole Navodaya principal Jayasri, Markapur Navodaya in-charge principal Prabhudeep participated in the program as the chief guests. Speaking in the meeting, Jayasri said that she was very happy to see all of their disciplined old students settle in various jobs and leading a very respectable life in the society.

Prabhudas said that Navodaya schools are known for the discipline and higher standards and the old students who completed up to their Intermediate in them proved that once again.

The representative of the alumni Ratnakar observed that the present students are having more facilities and infrastructure than the earlier students and advised them to utilize the facilities to perform better.

The students' leader Chiranjeevi said that Navodaya Vidyalaya students are showing their mark in every field and asked the students to take inspiration from them.

The other old students Ramu, Ramireddy, Srinu, Srinivasulu, Gideon, Manikyarao, Rasajna, Bhargavi and others also participated in the program and answered various questions of the students in the school.