Alumnus secures Rs 14.5 lakh funding for startup
Rajampet: Annam Acharya University alumnus K Sindhuri has secured Rs 14.5 lakh under MSME 4.0 Hackathon Scheme for her innovative idea of creating decorative items and mementos using cocoon waste.
The project will be developed as a startup in collaboration with the university’s Incubation Center.
Vice-Chancellor Prof E Sai Baba Reddy congratulated Sindhuri on her achievement, while Dean of Incubation Center D Krishna Mohan Raju reiterated the university’s commitment to nurturing student innovations for societal benefit.
