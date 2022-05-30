Amalapuram Arson: Properties of accused to be seized soon

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Roads and Buildings department officials were estimating the damage to property in the recent violence in Konaseema.

It should be noted here the agitators torched the houses of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Sathish Kumar besides some buses and other vehicles, during their agitation against naming Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar on May 24.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla instructed the officials to estimate value of the damaged property. The government wants to apply Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), 1984 on the agitators to recover the value of the damaged property from the wrong doers. The revenue officials are identifying the properties of the agitators.

According to the list of arrested persons provided by the police, the revenue officials are identifying the properties.

Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju stated that PDPP Act has been imposed and the culprits involved in the damage of the properties would be responsible for parting with their properties in view of the imposition of PDPP Act. He said that Collector Himanshu Shukla was estimating the extent of damage.

The DIG also stated that the properties of the arrested persons would be taken into consideration and their value will be evaluated for further action. Instructions in this regard have been given to R&B officials as well as MRO in evaluating the value of properties of the arrested. He said recovery will be effected through court directions only. The DIG informed that section 144 will be in force for five more days in the district. He said that they have some clues but were still investigating. "Based on scientific evidence like CCTV, video footage, cell tower location, we will identify those involved in arson and stone pelting and take stern action against them," he said.

District Superintendent of Police KSSV Subba Reddy told 'The Hans India' that internet services will not be available on Monday and section 144 will be imposed to prevent untoward incidents in the district. He said that some more persons were arrested in connection with the clashes and sent to the local court.

The SP stated that the real culprits have been nabbed with the help of latest technology and also further arrests will be made utilizing the same technology. He said that additional forces have been deployed and the situation is now under control.