Amalapuram: Collector Himanshu Shukla asks children not to take cool drinks

Amalapuram: Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla inspected Anganwadi centre at Kandulapadu village under Amalapuram Rural on Friday and played the role of a teacher and interacted with children. He taught alphabets to the children and made them repeat as he said. He taught them those lessons, which are meaningful and helpful to them. He also elicited information regarding the quality of food served to them.

He examined various items of the food including eggs and even checked the egg size and also other nutritious food items.

The Collector enquired about the number of students coming to the classes and related matters. He made a thorough examination of the attendance registers and centre premises. He advised the children not to take cool drinks and unhealthy food and to take coconut water and butter milk during summer in order to keep their health sound.

The Collector advised Anganwadi teachers not to give cool drinks to the children. He observed the measure and wait of the children. Shukla cheerfully talked to the children and encouraged them to play games in order to maintain good health. He cautioned the children to stay away from mobile phones. The Collector's visit to Anganwadi cheered the children but made the officials afraid and alert. Himanshu Shukla said that he would visit the remaining Anganwadi centres very shortly.

The Collector warned that if there are any lapses in the quality of food, severe action would be taken.