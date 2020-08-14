Amalapuram: People satisfied with government functioning, claims Minister Pinepe Viswaroop

Amalapuram: Minister for Social Welfare Pinepe Viswaroop has said that the satisfaction levels on the government are good as Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy implementing welfare schemes for all categories of people in the state.

Inaugurating Dr BR Ambedkar's photo in revenue divisional office here on Friday, he said the people are receiving the fruits of all welfare schemes in the state and the government is delivering goods to the people in right time.

The government is implementing all schemes with transparency and accountability, he said. Later, he participated in the swearing in ceremony of Chenna Malleswara Swamy temple Trust Board. Revenue divisional officer Vasantha Raidu was present.