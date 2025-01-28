  • Menu
Amar Raja Group donates safety equipment to traffic police

Amar Raja Energy Mobility Limited Senior Manager Nalini Kumar handing over safety equipment to Traffic DSP Rama Krishnamachari in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

Amara Raja Energy Mobility Limited on Monday donated a wide range of items required for traffic police.

Tirupati : Amara Raja Energy Mobility Limited on Monday donated a wide range of items required for traffic police.

Company Senior Manager Nalini Kumar, Safety Head Venkata Krishna and other officials handed over the equipment to traffic DSP Rama Krishnamachari.

The items include safety batons, helmets, barricade tapes, safety goggles and 3M dust respirators.

Senior Manager Nalini Kumar said that these equipments will help traffic police in discharging their duties efficiently.

