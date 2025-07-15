Amara Hospital conducts mega medical camp for cops

Tirupati: As part of social service activities, the Amara Raja Group of companies and Continental Coffee (India) Limited jointly organised a free annual health camp for the policemen who are working in Tirupati district, on Monday.

A team of doctors from various specialities of the Amara Hospital examined people at the health camp. The tests offer a comprehensive assessment of the physical health condition of the policemen.

Earlier, Tirupati District SP Harshavardhan Raju along with Amara Hospital MD Dr Ramadevi Gourineni formally inaugurated the medical camp at Amara Raja Auditorium located in Karakambadi.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Harshavardhan Raju emphasised on the policemen keeping fit and added that good mental and physical condition will help in discharging duties in a better way. He thanked Amara Raja Group of companies for organising the medical camp for the welfare of police personnel who are playing key role in the society for maintaining law and order. Dr Chandrababu, Dt Madhuri, Nalini Kumar, ASPs Venkat Rao, Nagabhushanam, Ravimanoharachari and Srinivasarao were present.