Amara raja shifting: Will decide it based on future situation, says Ramachandra Galla

Tirupati: Safeguarding the interests of the stakeholders is of paramount importance for us, said Amara Raja Group of Companies chairman Ramachandra Galla.

Speaking to the media, a day before stepping down as chairman of the company at Amara Raja Batteries in Karakambadi village, near here on Friday, he, on the company's alleged move to shift to other state, said that it is very difficult to say anything now on the shifting. In the same breath, he said the company will decide depending on the future situation to protect the stakeholders' interests including the employees, investors, suppliers and distributors.

Replying to a question on the reported move of the company to shift to

Tamil Nadu, in the backdrop of AP Pollution Control Board (PCB) strictures against the company for not complying with the norms of pollution control, Ramachandra said the company will take decision according to the situation while observing that it is the threats and opportunities that are to be taken into consideration.

He refused to comment on the charges of the PCB against the company on the ground that the matter is sub judice. In his 45 minutes address to the media, he spoke on the factors that spurred him to set up the industry in his native Chittoor district for its development, leaving aside his flourishing career in US, to return to India with family.

Dwelling at length on the remarkable growth of Amara Raja from a Rs 2 crore company in 1985 to Rs 6,000 crore investment and 22 employees to 18,000 permanent employees and indirect employment to another 50,000 now with its presence in 30 countries, he said this was not without any challenges and difficulties adding that 'but I did not give up' due urge to do something to the rural people here.. On his post retirement plan, he said he wanted to focus on three areas – access to quality education to rural children, improvement of primary health care in villages and also designing and developing products, the area in which India is lagging far behind coming in the way of the country achieving more in the economic sector.

Amara Raja vice-chairman Galla Jayadev who is to take the mantle of the company as chairman at the annual general body meeting of the firm on Saturday, also refused to say anything on the company shifting to another state. On pollution issue, he said, "All our response to the charges are in the affidavit submitted to the court which can be obtained."