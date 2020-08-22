Amarappa Kori takes charge as Central University Vice-Chancellor

Anantapur: Prof Shivaputhrappa Amarappa Kori has taken charge as the first Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Central University of Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act.

Amarappa, who hails from Karnataka, is serving as the executive director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council. He has been chosen by the Central government for the top post of the Central University.

He took charge at a glittering function on the varsity premises here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Amarappa said that he has special affinity with the state of Andhra Pradesh as he had studied in the state and all his teachers and friends were his gurus of Telugu origin from whom he had learnt many things.

He said the people of Karnataka think AP people as their elder brothers. He said that he will not model the Central University as a replica of Hyderabad Central University nor fashion it as a JNTU model but as a unique institution having no parallel to it. He thanked the university family members for giving a rousing reception to all his family members in a traditional manner. JNTU VC S Sreenivas felicitated the new VC of the Central University. The faculty and employees of the new university expressed happiness at the appointment of fullfledged vice-chancellor to the university. They hoped that the university will be developed on fast track under the new vice-chancellor's leadership and further boost faculty strength and amenities.