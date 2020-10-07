Amaravati agitation completes 300 days

Vijayawada: Expressing readiness to participate in any type of agitation for the permanent capital city of Amaravati, the leaders of various political parties and people's organisations vowed here on Tuesday that they would take the agitation throughout the State for the capital city.

The joint action committee of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi organised the all-party meeting in connection with the completion of 300 days of the agitation for the capital city in the wake of the chief minister's decision to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Welcoming the gathering, A Siva Reddy, convener of the joint action committee, said that the joint action committee with the leaders of all the 13 districts had taken the people's aspirations strongly to the nook and corner of the state with the demand that the capital city should be at Amaravati. He deplored that the government was not caring to listen to the woes of people even after 300 days of agitation. Not a single minister or MLA visited the agitating people all these days, he said.

Siva Reddy recalled that women were arrested when they protested against the decision of the government. Still, the agitation did not stop, he said.

The meeting announced an action plan starting from October 11 with a 5-km walkathon in all the 175 assembly constituencies from 6 am to 8 am and a webinar would be organised.

On October 12, the activists would stage protest demonstrations before all the Revenue offices throughout the State.

On October 22, a national-level webinar would be organised with the women leaders at national-level in connection with the completion of five years after the foundation stone for the capital city of Amaravati was laid.

Ramakrishna (CPI), P Madhu (CPM), Varla Ramaiah (TDP), Potina Mahesh (Jana Sena), Sunkara Padmasri (Congress), Velagapudi Gopalakrishna (Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha), Vara Prasad (Aam Admi Party), Balakotaiah (Bahujan JAC), Sravan Kumar (Ex-MLA), Sudhakar (Amaravati JAC), Saikrishna (AP Amaravati JAC), Babu Rao (Visakhaaptnam) and others were present.