Amaravati: Agriculture to get Rs 1,48,500-crore

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the state annual credit plan of 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs 2,83,380 crore at the 215th State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) meeting held at camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said despite the pandemic-induced lockdowns and crises racked the world and the nation, stipulated targets were crossed in loan disbursement in the state and added that 105 per cent of targets were achieved in priority sectors and 114.16 per cent in agriculture sector adding that the role of banks in achieving this growth rate is commendable.

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes were made in agriculture sector and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) were introduced with one RBK for every 2,000 population.

These RBKs will support farmers in all aspects from providing certified quality seeds to selling the crop.

He said 17,000 new greenfield colonies are being constructed in which 28.30 lakh houses will be built and poor eligible beneficiaries were selected in a transparent manner for housing scheme.

The Chief Minister said Restart and Navodaya progra-mmes are introduced for MSMEs and loans restructu-ring programme was started.

The state annual credit plan for 2021-22 is with an outlay of Rs 2,83,380 crore of which 54 per cent, Rs 1,48,500 crore, will be given to agriculture sector. The target is to provide Rs 2,13,560 crore as loans to primary sector which is 75.36 per cent of state annual credit plan.

Participating in the meeting virtually, Union Bank MD and CEO Raj Kiran Roy said the Chief Minister took many measures to support people during the Covid pandemic and added that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the top five performing states in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2020 as per the rankings released by Niti Aayog and congratulated the Chief Minister for it.

He said banks should focus on supporting tenant farmers and providing services in RBKs. He said while the loan disbursements target for primary sector is 1,87, 550 crore, 1,96,9820 crore loans were disbursed and the target in agriculture sector was 1,28,660 crore and 1,46,879 crore loans were given.