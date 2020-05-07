Amaravati: CM YS Jagan reviews preparedness for receiving migrants

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to arrange quarantine facilities for the people migrating back to Andhra Pradesh from other States as well as abroad in the coming days at the port of arrival itself.



At a review meeting here on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to plan the quarantines properly without any confusion so that no one would miss the tests and quarantine period before reaching homes.

He said those coming from abroad would be landing either at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports and screening must be done on them at the arrival point and all the passengers must be quarantined till the mandatory period. In case of those arriving from the gulf countries too, similar procedures must be adopted.

As for the domestic migrants, the same must be quarantined and later offered a choice of either working in AP or going back to their native places, he said. Referring to 1,000 migrant workers from Thane, Maharashtra, the Chief Minister asked the officials to double check on their health condition as Covid-19 had high incidence in that State. All these have reached Guntakal now.