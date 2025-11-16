Amaravati gets Rs. 48k cr proposalsfor investment

Visakhapatnam: Amaravati’s development pitch gained fresh momentum at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, where companies signed investment MoUs worth Rs 48,711 crore to participate in building the upcoming capital city.

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said Amaravati is being planned as a world-class, future-ready capital with globally benchmarked standards in environment, economy, infrastructure, and livability—guided by the master plan provided by the Singapore government and driven by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision.

According to the Minister, the long-term blueprint targets 1.5 million employment opportunities, a population of 3.5 million, and a $35-billion GDP by 2050. He added that Amaravati will be built on a 30 per cent blue-green concept with seven natural islands and 21 km of riverfront, positioning it as one of the most climate-friendly capital cities.

The Minister also highlighted the planned 5-10-15 minute livability model, ensuring residents can reach emergency services within five minutes, entertainment zones in 10 minutes, and workplaces in 15 minutes. Connectivity infrastructure includes national and international linkages through highways, ports, airports, and an upcoming international aviation facility.

The project layout includes 360 km of trunk roads, 1,500 km of internal road network, and completely underground utilities for sewage, potable water, electricity, and telecommunications. Nearly Rs 91,000 crore worth of government infrastructure, including public buildings and flood-resilience systems, has been planned, with Rs 51,000 crore worth of work already tendered for completion over the next three years. Investments worth Rs 25,000 crore have already been mobilised specifically for Amaravati development.

The city is also positioned as an emerging knowledge and innovation hub, supported by proposed institutions anchored around the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and Quantum Valley. Sectors including education, healthcare, hospitality, banking and central government agencies have expressed interest in setting up operations.