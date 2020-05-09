Amaravati: High Court reserves judgment in State Election Commissioner case

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The High Court here on Friday reserved the judgment on the removal of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) after hearing the arguments of the counsels of the 12 petitioners who filed petitions challenging the removal of the SEC.

The arguments were concluded on Friday. Advocate General S Sriram argued that there was no protection of tenure of the SEC in the Constitution. The State government brought the ordinance only as part of the electoral reforms and the intention of the government was to conduct the elections impartially, he pointed out.

The Advocate General also stated that it was not true that the government was vindictive in bringing the ordinance.

Senior counsel SS Prasad appearing on behalf of SEC Justice Kanagaraj, stated that it augurs good for the State to appoint a former judge as the State Election Commissioner. He said that it was not proper to link age to the appointment of the SEC.

Former Advocate General C V Mohan Reddy who appeared on behalf of the State Election Commission sought time to file the written arguments. He was directed to file the written arguments on Monday.



