Amaravati: High-level probe ordered into Mamillapalli explosion

Amaravati: Minister for Mines, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday ordered for a high-level inquiry into the blasting mishap in the limestone mines at Mamillapalli village in Kalasapadu mandal in Kadapa district.

The probe was entrusted to the committee of the officials of five departments. It may be recalled that 10 labourers working in the mine died in an explosion on Saturday morning.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here, the Minister said that the officials of Mining, Revenue, Police, Mines Safety and Explosives departments would conduct the inquiry and the committee would submit its report in five days.

Peddireddi said that Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the families of deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons would be paid from the District Mineral Foundation Trust.

He said that the preliminary report pinpointed at the negligence of the lease holder and the ex gratia to the families of deceased would be paid by the lease holder as per the compensation act.

The Minister said that all precautions would be taken to ensure that such mishaps do not occur in future and the lease-holders would be given necessary warning and direction not to violate the lease rights.