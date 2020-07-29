Amaravati: Jagan leads Coronavirus battle from the front

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cautioned the administration against panic among the public over the growing number of coronavirus cases and not to lose cool in tracking the COVID-19.

The pep talk is seen as necessary as AP reported 7,948 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 1,10,297. The active cases stood at 56,527 and the number of recovered stood at 52,622, while the death toll rose to 1,148 with 58 fresh deaths. At 50,000 tests per day, AP's rate was 32,761 (people tested) per million population.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the State as it has breached the one lakh cases mark, Jagan sought to allay apprehensions on part of the government officials, particularly those from the Medical and Health Department and the healthcare personnel of all ranks and asked them to continue tracking, testing and treating corona cases diligently without fail.

The number of cases was bound to rise and it should not be a cause of concern from statistical viewpoint alone, he said, adding that corona was a stayer and people should learn to tackle it intelligently and with care. "We must be prepared for the long haul. It is not going to go away any sooner. We are building the infrastructure."

"We are recruiting the medical hands at all levels. The government is prepared to spend any amount of money on it. Let me assure you all that AP remains the number one state in the country in tracking, testing and treating corona. That is one of the reasons why the numbers are rising here (the State is doing more than 50,000 tests a day)", he said. Asking the officials to concentrate on accuracy in tabulating the cases, he said "no one need to be afraid of this part.

You don't have to fudge the figures. Be truthful to your job. If there is greater number of cases, we shall handle it. We need not be afraid of it. No one is going to blame you for this. That the number of cases were being tabulated and publicised showed that officials were not fudging figures." The Chief Minister further stated "even the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tested positive (for Covid-19). We are in a situation where we have to live with coronavirus. It is not a sin or crime to get infected. We are waiting for the vaccine to come," he said.