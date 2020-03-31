Amaravati: Lockdown violators booked, about 7K vehicles seized

Amaravati: As on Tuesday morning, around 7,000 vehicles were seized by the police across the State as they violated the lockdown rules, informed a source from the office of Director General of Police at Mangalagiri. For instance, the traffic violations are very high for petty reasons in Guntur city alone, which is billed to be virus hotspot as it recorded nine positive cases on Tuesday morning.

Vasu Kannuju, Circle Inspector, Traffic, claimed that the police seized more than 500 vehicles in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits alone from March 23 to March 30. He informed that, particularly the youth were violating traffic rules despite having awareness on the threat of the virus.

He further said that they had been strictly implementing the rules and will continue to book the cases against the violators. All the seized vehicles will be released only after the completion of the lockdown period, duly following legal procedure. That means, the vehicles will be produced in the courts and the violators have to collect them from there, as per the directions of the respective courts.

As the number of Covid-19 positive cases mounted to 40 by Tuesday morning in the State, the government has cut down the relaxation time by two hours. Now, the police are allowing people to purchase essential goods and groceries between 6 am and 9 am.