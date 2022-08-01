Amaravati Meteorological dept. predicts rains in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

Amaravati Meteorological Center has released a report regarding the weather condition in Andhra Pradesh state. According to the weather department, it is likely to rain all over the state for the next three days due to formation of north-south trough yesterday and extended from south Chhattisgarh to Comarin through Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at an average sea level of 0.9 km. It continues in the same area today. Yesterday in Rayalaseema and surrounding areas at a height of 1.5 km above the mean sea level and today it extended to coastal Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas.



The weather details for the next three days are as follows. Light to moderate rains are likely to occur in many parts of North coastal Andhra and Yanam today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow along with thundershowers at some places. The officials of weather Centre have revealed that there is a chance of light to moderate rains in one or two places today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow in South Coast Andhra region.



The meteorological department said that there will be a similar situation in Rayalaseema with light to moderate or thundery showers are at some places today followed by heavy to very heavy rains at one or two places. At the same time, there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning in some other places. The meteorological department officials said that light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places tomorrow, and heavy rains are likely to occur at one or two places.