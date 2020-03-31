Amaravati: Positive attitude key to fight the virus, says expert

Amaravati: The strength of your mind determines the quality of your life, goes the saying. To fight Covid-19, one must have mental strength, suggest psychiatrists. Armed with adequate knowledge on the risk factors and impact of the coronavirus disease would help the people to fight it, observed Dr V Vara Prasad, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, GGH Kakinada.

Forget Covid-19, generally people tend to worry to any kind of disease. Here, in this case, having awareness on the disease will help in developing a positive attitude. That positive attitude will change perception and behaviour of the patient. The diagnosis will be depending on the attitude, perception and behaviour of the patient, said Dr Vara Prasad.

"Asymptomatic people, who had come in contact with Covid-19 patients, develop anxiety. That leads to insomnia or sleeplessness. The continuous sleeplessness will further lead to depression. Hence, such people are advised not to panic and suggested to consult the doctors and take necessary precautions," he said.

Hence, he observed that, those who have coping skills, will not lose confidence even in the worst case scenario. "Because strong-minded people accept the fact and entrust the job of treating them to doctors. Those who can analyse and accept will have more chances for survival," he added.