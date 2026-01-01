MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st January 2025

Fiscal prudence is the best way forward

This refers to the editorial “Central govt seems committed to fiscal prudence” (THI, Dec 31), which rightly highlights the government’s focus on reducing debt while sustaining growth. The emphasis on keeping the deficit under control, even in an election cycle, shows a welcome shift towards rule-based budgeting rather than ad hoc populism.

Yet, fiscal discipline must not rely mainly on indirect taxes and disinvestment, which burden consumers and create one-off gains. A more durable path lies in broadening the direct tax base, improving expenditure quality, and publishing clearer medium-term targets so that citizens can track progress and hold policy makers accountable.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016

Answer is in striving for self-sufficiency

Apropos of ‘Central govt seems committed to fiscal prudence’ (THI Dec 31). The article alluding to economics and budget was Greek and Latin to an average reader, who only knows that the country is going through tough times economically due to Trump’s tariffs, and additional financial demands caused by military exercises like Operation Sindoor. In such a scenario, fostering self-sufficiency is paramount as this translates to less dependence on imports.

One can’t see why India that can deploy satellites in space depends on other nations for practically everything-from salt to camphor. Now that the license raj is history, the country’s doors should welcome foreign investors. More importantly, States must encourage investor-friendly climate so that their dependence on the centre gets decreased.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Fiscal discipline restores business confidence

Apropos “Centre’s commitment to fiscal prudence”(THI Dec 31), the steady reduction in deficits and focus on debt sustainability are reassuring signals. However, prudence should not slide into complacency. The concern is that weak private investment and policy uncertainty could blunt the benefits of a stable macro framework. Beyond annual targets, the government must prioritise regulatory clarity, faster contract enforcement and timely land acquisition.

Sustained capital expenditure, coupled with structural reforms, can crowd in private investment. Fiscal discipline is valuable, but it must work alongside reforms that restore business confidence and lift long-term growth.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Revanth must pursue his well-laid out plans

With reference to “Govt to go tough on encroachments”, I wish to add that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decisions are commendable as they focus on sustainable development and environmental protection in Hyderabad. His plans include making Hyderabad plastic-free, replacing diesel buses with electric vehicles, and tackling encroachments on lakes and nalas.

Restructuring of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is a significant step towards decentralisation as it can ensure the city’s comprehensive development. The Telangana Rising 2047 vision document outlines ambitious goals that are achievable. Hopefully, Revanth Reddy will continue to drive positive change in the state all through 2026.

Dr Venkat Avula, MASS

Need to change oneself, not the calendar

As we welcome a new year, let us not just change the calendar but strive to change our mindset and look beyond personal comfort. Indians must confront the deepening rot around us and hold those in power accountable, regardless of who governs. Our primary education and healthcare systems are collapsing. Schools and hospitals demand exorbitant fees yet deliver shockingly poor outcomes.

Silence worsens this decay. Celebrating a new year without demanding better governance is self-deception. Real change begins when we raise our voices. Let’s not allow the elected government to use our taxes to enhance their own popularity and fame along with that of their party.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad-103