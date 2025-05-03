Live
Amaravati rebirth hailed as historic by leaders
Amaravathi: Calling it a “day that will go down in history,” MPs and MLAs stated that Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, will soon stand alongside global cities in terms of development and significance.
They made these remarks during the re-inauguration ceremony of Amaravati as the capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the resumed capital development works.
MPs B.K. Parthasarathi, Ambika Lakshminarayana, and MLAs Daggubati Prasad, Shravani, Palle Sindhura Reddy, and M.S. Raju participated in the event. Sindhura Reddy expressed her happiness at being part of such a significant occasion attended by the Prime Minister himself.
Reflecting on the halt in capital development over the past five years, they remarked that Andhra Pradesh had been left in a state of confusion regarding its capital. They recalled that it was Prime Minister Modi who had initially laid the foundation stone for Amaravati years ago, and noted that progress had unfortunately stalled due to the negligence of the previous government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
They lauded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s strong determination to resume work on Amaravati and affirmed that, under his leadership, the city will evolve into one of India’s major metropolises.
The MPs and MLAs concluded by expressing hope that the ongoing development works would continue without further interruptions.