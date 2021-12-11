  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Schools warned against collecting excess fees

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

APSERMC chairman says they are receiving complaints from parents on collection of excess fees by managements following the govt’s permission to conduct online classes

Amaravati: AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairman Justice R Kanta Rao warned private school managements against collecting excess fee from students. He said that the commission received complaints regarding collection of excess fees from students after the government gave permission for conducting online classes.

In a statement, the chairman said that the schools and junior college managements should collect last year tuition fee in instalments. He also said they had received complaints over removing teachers and staff from service without paying salaries.

Justice Kanta Rao said DEOs and RJDs were directed to conduct regional meetings to identify the incidents of excess fees collection and take action against such institutions.

He said a helpline was set up with Ph No 9150381111 for the benefit of parents to receive complaints on collection of excess fees. The numbers will function from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days. He said people can complain through e mail apsermc2020 @gmail.com.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X