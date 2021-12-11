Amaravati: Schools warned against collecting excess fees

Amaravati: AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairman Justice R Kanta Rao warned private school managements against collecting excess fee from students. He said that the commission received complaints regarding collection of excess fees from students after the government gave permission for conducting online classes.

In a statement, the chairman said that the schools and junior college managements should collect last year tuition fee in instalments. He also said they had received complaints over removing teachers and staff from service without paying salaries.

Justice Kanta Rao said DEOs and RJDs were directed to conduct regional meetings to identify the incidents of excess fees collection and take action against such institutions.

He said a helpline was set up with Ph No 9150381111 for the benefit of parents to receive complaints on collection of excess fees. The numbers will function from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days. He said people can complain through e mail apsermc2020 @gmail.com.