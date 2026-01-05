Hema Malini recalls painful final days with Dharmendra

Mumbai: Veteran actress Hema Malini has opened up about the deeply emotional period surrounding the final days of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, revealing how difficult it was for her and her family to witness his decline and eventual passing.

In her first substantive remarks since Dharmendra’s death on 24 November 2025, just days before what would have been his 90th birthday, Malini described the weeks spent by his side as “terrible” and emotionally taxing for the entire family.

She said that although they were hopeful he would recover as he had in the past seeing him deteriorate was profoundly painful.

Malini, who shared a long and celebrated life with the late actor, recounted how Dharmendra had even wished her a happy birthday in October, shortly before his health took a turn for the worse.

Preparations were underway to celebrate his milestone birthday in December when the family’s hopes were abruptly dashed. “To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation,” she confessed.

The actress also spoke about the everyday reminders of her late husband that now surround her, from favourite meals they shared to treasured videos that bring both comfort and tears.

She admitted that watching old footage of their life together often moves her to tears, underscoring the depth of her grief.

Despite her loss, Malini said she is gradually resuming work and leaning on her faith and family for strength. She expressed a desire to continue performing and fulfilling professional commitments, believing that would have made Dharmendra happy.

The couple’s relationship spanned decades and left a lasting imprint on Indian cinema, with Dharmendra remembered as one of the industry’s most beloved figures.

Malini’s reflections offer a poignant glimpse into the personal journey of mourning and remembrance that follows the passing of a cherished life partner.