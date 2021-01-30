Amaravati: SRM University to celebrate Research Day today

Amaravati: SRM-AP University pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said that there is a dire need to emphasise the pride and prestige associated with research, to make the students feel honoured and excited for their scientific pursuits.

Thus, the Research Day is being organised at SRM University-AP to provide an opportunity for the students of the university to showcase and exhibit their burning aptitude for research.

In a statement here on Friday,he said that the Research Day provides an opportunity for the students to get a comprehensive knowledge on the diverse research activities being carried out in the university. It is also a chance for the enthusiastic students to present their research work before a host of other researchers.

The second edition of the Research Day is being conducted on January 30 at SRM University–AP.

After a review and screening, 217 abstracts were accepted for presentation by the students, research scholars and faculty members.

These papers will be presented in parallel sessions. The best adjusted papers will be rewarded with gold and silver medals on the Research Day.