Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar happy over GP polls success

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar expressed happiness over completion of panchayat elections without any violence. He said that the voter turn out was good as the officials made arrangements for free and fair polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Ramesh Kumar said the elections were held for 13,097 panchayats while 2,197 sarpanches were elected unanimously accounting for 16.7 per cent of total number of panchayats. The elections were conducted for 1,31,023 ward members while 47,459 ward members were declared elected unanimously, accounting for 34.37 per cent.

The SEC said that 50 per cent of elected leaders in the panchayat elections are women and from weaker sections. The SEC feels that the elections paved way for good leadership. More than 80 per cent voters exercised their franchise.

He commended the role of officials in successful conduct of elections. Police personnel postponed their corona vaccination schedule and came forward to discharge their duties during the panchayat elections, he said and praised the efforts of medical and health staff in making arrangements at the polling stations to prevent spread of Covid.

Ramsh Kumar said the SEC was ready to conduct the MPTC and ZPTC elections after completion of legal hurdles.

Later, in a video conference conducted with district collectors and municipal commissioners, the SEC said arrangements should be made at polling stations to conduct free and fair elections for municipal bodies. He said CC cameras and webcasting arrangements should be made at the polling stations and asked the medical and health officials to make arrangements at the polling stations following Covid guidelines.

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, director general of police Gautam Sawang and municipal officials participated in the video conference.

Meanwhile, State Election Ramesh Kumar met Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan and apprised him of the success of panchayat elections.

The SEC said to have informed the Governor that the panchayat elections were held peacefully without any untoward incidents. It is said that the SEC also briefed the Governor about the the preparations for municipal elections.

It may be noted that the Governor convened series of meetings with officials and SEC earlier for smooth conduct of polls.