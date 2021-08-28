Amaravati: State plans tourism development in big way

Amaravati: The State government plans to promote tourism including river tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism in a big way utilising all the natural geographical features, according to Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary to government, Youth Services, Archaelogy, Tourism and Culture (YATC) Department.

Addressing a review meeting here on Friday, the Special Chief Secretary said as part of development of the infrastructure in the beach corridor, the Rushikonda beach resort in Visakhapatnam is proposed for redevelopment as a world-class tourist destination to attract the international tourists and also the tourists from other States. The work has already been commenced and will be completed by next year.

He said the proposed extension of Beach Road from Bheemili to Bhogapuram is being taken up by the Infrastructure and Investments Department. Tourism Department will develop world-class tourism resorts and adventure sports activities all along the newly proposed beach corridor. Sea plane terminals will be set up at Bheemli and Bhogapuram beaches and an eco-tourism project will be developed at beach adjoining the forest land. Resorts, floating restaurant, eco camps, International Convention Centre with accommodation block and a golf course will be developed under this Beach Corridor Tourism Project.

Rajat Bhargava said the stranded Bangladeshi ship MV MAA near Thenneti Park at Visakhapatnam is proposed to be converted into a unique and major tourist attraction with recreation components, with an estimated project cost of Rs 10.50 crore. He said the tunnel aquarium at Thotlakonda beach will be developed with an estimated investment of Rs 163 crores through PPP mode under Tourism Policy 2020 – 2025. He said the beaches identified along the beach corridor from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram including Sagar Nagar, Thimmapuram, Mangamaripeta, Chepaluppada, INS Kalinga, Erramatti Dibbalu, Bheemunipatnam,Nagayampalem,Annavaram and Kancherupalem will be developed. Under temple tourism, Rajat Bhargava said tourist amenities have been improved at Amaravati and Srisailam Temples.