Amaravati stir for Naidu's benamis: Nandigam Suresh

Amaravati: YSRCP Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to give a Dalit colour to the Amaravati agitation which was being carried out by his benamis to safeguard his personal interests.

Speaking to media at YSRCP party office at Tadepalli on Monday, MP Suresh said that the social status of the women who took part in Amaravati agitation is well known but Chandrababu is trying to bluff that they are Dalits.

He said that everyone in that group is either millionaire or Naidu's benamis. What Chandrababu was doing in the name of Amravati was not a movement but a selfish campaign to safeguard his personal interests, he added.

Alleging that it was Naidu who played with the lives of Amaravati farmers, he said that he was bent upon opposing everything that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing for the weaker sections as he felt that the Chief Minister has been correcting Naidu's mistakes and paving way for a better state.