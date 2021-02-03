Amaravati: Covid Vaccine 2nd phase from today

Amaravati: The Covid vaccine programme second phase will begin on February 3, according to minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani). He said second dose of vaccine will be given to. Over 5.9 lakh persons registered their names in CoWin app for vaccination.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that 3,181 vaccination sites were ready. In the first phase, 3,88,207 persons were vaccinated achieving a target of 48.90 per cent. He said there was a delay in vaccination due to apprehensions among doctors on the Covid vaccines.

The minister said that the state government has been closely monitoring the health of people during post-vaccine period. The government handed over Rs 50 lakh to the family members of a Asha worker who died after vaccination. In another case, Dr Dhanalakshmi of Ongole was shifted to Chennai for further treatment.

Principal secretary, medical and Health Anil Kumar Singhal said that 89,100 police personnel, 1.55 lakh municipal staff, 3.32 lakh revenue personnel got their names enrolled for second phase of Covid vaccine. He said 16.31 lakh vaccines are available in the state.

Commissioner, medical and health, K Bhaskar is also present.