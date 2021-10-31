Amaravati: Venkaiah Naidu urges farmers to switch to natural farming

Amaravati: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need for cultivation of crops with nutritional values.

Participating as chief guest at Dr IV Subba Rao Rythu Nestham awards function organised at Swarna Bharat Trust at Atkur village in Krishna district on Saturday, Venkaiah Naidu said farmers should cultivate pulses and cereals for good health. Stating that indiscriminate usage of pesticides is posing a threat to the environment, he stressed the need for switching over to natural farming adding that there was a good demand for organic products.

Praising the efforts of farmers in cultivation of food grains despite losses, Venkaiah Naidu said quality seeds should be supplied to farmers and loans should be extended with minimum rate of interest and minimum support price for crop. The state government should take initiative to improve revenue of farmers by encouraging dairy sector. He said farmer should have liberty to sell his produce anywhere in the country, adding that scientists should strive hard to extend the fruits of their researches to farmers. He also stressed the need for water preservation.

Referring Covid pandemic, the Vice-President said 45 per cent vaccination was completed so far and people should get vaccinated to protect themselves from Covid.

Minister for agriculture K Kannababu said the state government had been giving priority for agriculture and in protecting the interests of farmers. He said quality seeds are being distributed to farmers through Rythu Bharosa centres.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu distributed lifetime achievement award to Malla Reddy, Krishi Ratna award to Yerneni Nagendranath and 42 other farmers, scientists and officials.

Former minister Kamineni Srinivas, district collector J Nivas and others participated.