Amaravati Women JAC takes out massive rally to mark 299th day of protest

Vijayawada: The future generations would have no future if the capital city is shifted from Amaravati due to political conspiracy and selfish motive, stated the Women Joint Action Committee (JAC) members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti while participating in the massive rally on the BRTS Road here on Sunday to mark the completion of 299th day of the agitation demanding continuation of the capital city at Amaravati.



The rally started at Sarada College on the BRTS Road continued till Padavala Revu at Gunadala with the participants raising slogans that they would achieve capital city and one state-one capital city, and don't break the capital city with selfish motive.

JAC leader Akkineni Vanaja addressing the rally said that Amaravati was not a burial ground but a foundation stone for the development of the State. She said that it was surprising that the Centre was supporting the obnoxious proposal of the State government. The administration of the State continued from here for about two-and-half years where several administration buildings were constructed spending Rs 10,000 crore. The development of the state was possible with the capital city only and they would not stop till their goal was achieved, she said.

JAC co-convener Sunkara Padmasri said that the judiciary came to the rescue of the hapless citizens and it would be next to impossible for the Chief minister to destroy the capital city which was formed with the sacrifices of the farmers. They cannot suppress the agitation with the police force, she said. Once the capital city was completed there would be lot of job opportunities for the youth, she remarked.

JAC convener A Siva Reddy, G Anuradha, Durga Bhavani, Ch Babu Rao and others participated along with a huge number of activists.

Protest demo at MRO offices today The JAC leaders announced that the activists would stage protest demonstrations before the MRO offices throughout the State on Monday to mark the completion of 300th day of the agitation for the capital city. The activists of JAC women, TDP, Congress, Jana Sena, AAP, CPI, CPM, farmers of Amaravati and the members of various people's organisations would participate in the protest demonstrations.