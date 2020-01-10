Amaravati: Youth commits suicide over the capital shifting

A youth V Gopi, 20 who is working as a tractor driver, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Mandadam village in capital city Amaravati on Friday. He actively participated in the ongoing protests and expressed fear over the future, observed the sources.

Going by details, Vemuri Gopi (20), a farmer who suffered from mental anguish over shifting capital committed suicide by hanging himself at home.

The farmers are demanding that the capital be retained in Amaravati. Earlier, six farmers have died of heart attack in the ongoing agitation against the proposal of three capitals.