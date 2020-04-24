Amaravati: Zero-Interest scheme not new, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: Opposition Leader in Legislative Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu suggested to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop telling lies and save the lives of people.

In a press release on Friday, Yanamala said the YSRCP government should save people's lives from coronavirus instead of telling lies and making false claims on welfare programmes like 'zero interest' scheme.

Yanamala described the YSRCP regime as a zero rule, saying that its 'YSR Sunna Vaddi Pathakam' was nothing new and devoid of zero additional benefits to the poor self-help group women. Denying the claims of Jagan, he said that even during the TDP regime, they implemented the scheme.

The TDP leader recalled that Jagan tried to take credit for zero interest programme on the floor of the Assembly but soon had to change his word after the TDP proved with documents how the scheme was implemented during its previous regime. While Y S Rajasekhara Reddy brought 'pavala vaddi pathakam', Kiran Kumar Reddy implemented 'zero interest scheme'. It was an ongoing scheme which the previous TDP regime also implemented in the interests of poor women's groups, Yanamala explained.

He said that the TDP regime had cleared huge pending dues that came from previous governments which was why Rs 2,500 crore dues piled up under zero interest scheme between 2016 and 2019.