Ambati lashes out at Pawan for trespassing

Guntur: YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for trespassing on the private property of Saraswathi Company and making provocative speeches, all while the State government has failed to maintain law and order.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he explained that the lands belonging to Saraswathi Company are private property that was purchased, not provided by the government, as has been suggested.

Ambati stated that Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the private lands and his inflammatory speeches, accompanied by exaggerated body language, do not serve any useful purpose and clearly demonstrate vindictive politics. He mocked Pawan Kalyan’s mannerisms and incoherent speeches, noting that it took him five months after taking office to realise that law and order has completely collapsed in the state a fact that was pointed out three months ago when they called for President’s Rule. He further accused the Deputy Chief Minister of blaming the Home Minister, the Director General of Police (DGP), and law enforcement for not doing their jobs properly.

He alleged that the police are attempting to downplay the recent incident in Tirupati. Ambati Rambabu also criticised Pawan Kalyan’s confused remarks about Singapore, Dubai, and Yogi Adityanath, as well as his call for police to take harsh action against social media critics, suggesting a lack of maturity on Kalyan’s part.

Regarding the Tirupati incident, where Pawan Kalyan was noted for wearing a party badge during his temple visit, Ambati Rambabu stated that there is no need for an apology, as he believes he has done nothing wrong.