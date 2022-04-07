Ambati Rambabu attacks Pawan Kalyan for 'cheap politics'

Vijayawada: YSRCP slammed Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for indulging in 'cheap politics' by making 'baseless allegations' against the state and said he had forgotten how TDP treated farmers during its rule. It said Pawan has no right to take up Rythu Bharosa Yatra.

Addressing a press conference at party central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said that Pawan Kalyan had forgotten Chandrababu's 'betrayal of farmers', who were left in neck-deep debts, as he failed to keep his promise to waive off farm loans.

He asked Pawan what he had done when the previous government cleared loans of only Rs 15,000 crore when the promised amount was over Rs 87,000 crore and wanted to know why he hadn't taken up Rythu Bharosa Yatra then.

Alleging that both Chandrababu and Pawan have a history of deceiving the farmers, Rambabu said Pawan has no moral right to speak about the farmer welfare. He opined that the Jana Sena leader has been carrying the TDP's agenda and working under the guidance of Naidu. He said Jana Sena party was formed to carry agenda of other parties rather than its own, thus supported TDP in 2014 and went along with Left parties and later tagged with BJP.

Unlike Chandrababu who betrayed farmers, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been prioritising the agriculture sector and providing Rythu Bharosa by crediting Rs 13,500 every year, more than the promised amount of Rs 12,500, he said.

Reiterating that the government is working with dedication by implementing all the poll promises, he said the Chief Minister had ushered in a government that looks after welfare of farmers and tenant farmers.