Eluru: Districtin-charge collector P Dhatri Reddy has urged everyone to read the writing of Architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar for better understanding of social justice, equality and human rights.

She participated in Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary celebrations held grandly at the Collectorate on Monday under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department. On this occasion, the lamp was lit and Ambedkar’s statue was garlanded by Dhatri Reddy, RTC Vijayawada Zonal Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu and many Dalit leaders. On this occasion, a cake was cut. Mementos and certificates were presented to the winners of the essay-writing competitions organized for students on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, in-charge collector Dhatri Reddy said that Ambedkar’s writings explain the needs and aspirations of people from different sections of society. She said that Ambedkar rose to a high position in society by using education as a weapon. His efforts to provide equality to women in society and remove inequalities are laudable.

Social Welfare JD V Jayaprakash, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Dalit leaders Netala Ramesh Babu, Polimera Harikrishna, Mendem Santosh Kumar, Bayyarapu Rajeswara Rao, Metara Ajay Babu, Kandula Ramesh and others who participated in the programme, spoke about the services rendered by Ambedkar to society and his uniqueness.

On this occasion, cultural programmes performed by the students impressed many.

DRO V Visveswara Rao, Eluru RDO Achyath Ambareesh, District Minority Welfare Officer NS Kripavaram, Irrigation SE P Nagarjuna Rao, Setwell CEO Prabhakar Rao, Special Deputy Collectors M Mukkanti, Devakidevi, DCH Dr Pal Satish Kumar, BC Corporation ED N Pushpalatha, District BC Welfare Officer RV Nagarani, Housing PD Satyanarayana, ICDS PD P Sarada, Civil Supplies District Manager Sivaramamurthy, Eluru Tahsildar Seshagiri Rao, senior Dalit leaders Lazarus, Tokala Rajesh, Kalapala Ravi, Daniyala Shankar, and many other Dalit leaders participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, State Medical, Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satyakumar Yadav garlanded the bronze statue of Ambedkar located near the old bus stand centre here and paid tributes.

On the occasion, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, RTC Vijayawada Zonal Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu garlanded the statue and paid tributes.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the coalition government under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is working towards achieving the aspirations of Ambedkar.

Former MLA Ambika Krishna, Deputy Mayors Pappu Umamaheswara Rao, Vandanala Durgabhavani, several corporators, DMHO Dr R Malini, DCHS Dr Paul Satish Kumar and others also participated in the programme.