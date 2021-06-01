American Telugu Association donates Oxygen Concentrators to AP to combat Covid-19

The American Telugu Association ATA provided its assistance to Andhra Pradesh in the wake of covid-19. ATA representatives presented 50 oxygen concentrators to TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Tuesday at the CM's camp office. ATA, which initially provided 50 concentrators, will provide a total of 600 concentrators across the state.

In this context, ATA representatives said that they want AP to become a corona free state soon. ATA President Bhuvanesh Bhujala, Secretary Hariprasad Lingala and others were present on the occasion.



Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Monday, as many as 7943 new cases out of 83,461 samples conducted taking the total number of cases to 16,39,085 cases. The death toll has increased and about 98 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 10,930 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 19,845 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,53,795 till date.

