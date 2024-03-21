Amilineni Surendra Babu extends hep to a person suffering from kidney ailment

Goldsmiths from Kalyanadurgam town recently met with TDP candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu, led by bhk Rajagopal, to seek assistance for one of their person who was suffering from a kidney disease. The group expressed their gratitude towards Amylineni for his immediate response and promise to provide help not only to the ailing individual but also to the entire community.

Furthermore, residents from Tellavaru Jamuna have been flocking to Amilineni Surendra Babu to bring forth their grievances and seek solutions to various issues. Surendra Babu has been actively listening to their problems and taking necessary steps to address and resolve them.

It is evident that Amilineni Surendra Babu is making a positive impact within the community by providing assistance and support to those in need. His quick responsiveness and willingness to help have garnered the appreciation and trust of the people he is serving.