Live
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
- Shiv Sena MP urges Oppn not to oppose Dharavi redevelopment for political mileage
Just In
Amilineni Surendra Babu extends hep to a person suffering from kidney ailment
Goldsmiths from Kalyanadurgam town recently met with TDP candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu, led by bhk Rajagopal, to seek assistance for one of their person who was suffering from a kidney disease.
Goldsmiths from Kalyanadurgam town recently met with TDP candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu, led by bhk Rajagopal, to seek assistance for one of their person who was suffering from a kidney disease. The group expressed their gratitude towards Amylineni for his immediate response and promise to provide help not only to the ailing individual but also to the entire community.
Furthermore, residents from Tellavaru Jamuna have been flocking to Amilineni Surendra Babu to bring forth their grievances and seek solutions to various issues. Surendra Babu has been actively listening to their problems and taking necessary steps to address and resolve them.
It is evident that Amilineni Surendra Babu is making a positive impact within the community by providing assistance and support to those in need. His quick responsiveness and willingness to help have garnered the appreciation and trust of the people he is serving.