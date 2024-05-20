Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to Puchalapalli Sundarayya

Vijayawada: Paying glowing tributes to Puchalapalli Sundarayya on his 39th death anniversary here on Sunday, the executive committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ch Babu Rao recalled that the life of Sundaraiah had been exemplary to mankind forever.

Sundarayya was the first Opposition leader in Parliament and elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly three times.

Sundarayya who participated in the freedom struggle continued his relentless fight against the anti-people policies of the successive governments. He participated in the Telangana liberation struggle and was instrumental in distributing several lakhs of acres to the poor.

Babu Rao said that the path shown by Sundarayya is still relevant these days when divisive politics and communalism are destroying society.

He flayed the BJP, YSRCP and TDP for supporting the corporate houses. “The BJP has polluted the politics with the funds raised through electoral bonds from the corporate houses,” he alleged.

He lambasted Narendra Modi for his attempts to divide people with his communalistic politics.

Babu Rao called upon the Left parties and secular forces to unite to fight against the communalist parties. The CPM will continue the struggle drawing inspiration from Sundarayya.

