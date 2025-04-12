Live
Ammonia gas leak causes Panic in Anantapur village in Nellore
Anantapur village in the TP Gudur mandal of Nellore district has been thrown into chaos following an ammonia gas leak at a local water base company. As workers fled the scene due to the hazardous gas, 10 individuals fell ill and were subsequently transported to a hospital in Nellore for treatment.
The ammonia leak resulted in the dispersal of gas to surrounding villages, prompting panic among local residents. Many took precautions by wearing masks to protect themselves from potential exposure. Authorities are currently assessing the situation and advising community members to remain vigilant.
