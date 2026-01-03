Uttam Kumar Reddy briefs on Krishna river in assembly, says will not compromise on rights

A discussion regarding the rights to Krishna River waters has been initiated in the Telangana Assembly, with State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy criticising the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party for boasting about its achievements in this area. Minister Reddy firmly stated that there would be no compromise on Telangana's rights, insisting that not even a single drop of Krishna River water would be relinquished.

Reddy accused the BRS government of committing grave injustices to Telangana concerning the allocation of Krishna waters. He referred to past agreements that allocated 299 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Telangana and 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, he condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Harish Rao for their claim that only 34 per cent of the river’s water would be adequate for Telangana’s needs. During their decade in power, the BRS government reportedly spent over ₹1.80 lakh crore on irrigation projects.

Minister Sridhar Babu also contributed to the debate, emphasising the current government's commitment to safeguarding Telangana's rights relating to river waters. He noted that the assembly had convened to allow for a thorough discussion on this vital issue. Babu expressed concern over the absence of BRS members during such an important dialogue, demanding accountability from them regarding the water rights situation.