Towards 'legacy waste-free state': Gujarat govt targets 100 pc waste disposal by March

Gandhinagar: Not just in the development index, Gujarat is leading other states in setting up new milestones in waste management and is expected to realise its target of 100 per cent legacy waste disposal in the next two months.

The state government is marching steadfastly towards 'legacy waste-free Gujarat' with a target of 100 per cent disposal by March 2026, with an aim to make the cities greener, cleaner, and livable, guided by the mantra that "urbanisation is not a problem but an opportunity".

A total of 304.09 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been identified across the urban areas, of which 273.33 lakh metric tonnes have been scientifically disposed of so far. The state government has intensified its cleaning drive and aims to achieve 100 per cent legacy waste remediation by March 2026.

The Urban Development Department has focused on improving cleanliness, modern and sustainable infrastructure, and the overall ease of living for people in cities, contributing significantly to urban development. Notably, Gujarat has consistently led among major states in the scientific disposal of legacy waste accumulated in dumpsites.

Effective legacy waste management, a crucial aspect of urban development, not only reduces pollution and health hazards but also converts reclaimed land into productive spaces, supporting development projects and expanding green spaces.

By clearing dumpsites across municipal areas, the state government has reclaimed an estimated 902 acres of land. The land will be put to productive use, including constructing processing plants.

Notably, authorities have scientifically disposed of the Bopal-Ghuma dump site in Ahmedabad and the Nakravadi dump site in Rajkot and established a Miyawaki forest. This scientific disposal has significantly reduced methane emissions and effectively addressed the problems caused by waste burning at these sites.

"The state government is taking decisive steps to strengthen environmental protection, public health, and urban development by scientifically disposing of accumulated legacy waste in cities," said a government official.

Notably, under the Nirmal Gujarat 2.0 scheme, Rs 75 crore has been allocated to Urban Local Bodies for legacy waste management. Aligned with 'Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0', the initiative is driving the state towards 'Garbage Free Cities'.